Carney proposes operating budget increase of more than 7%

DOVER, Del. — Democratic Gov. John Carney is proposing to boost Delaware’s government operating budget by more than 7% over the current year’s budget, with hundreds of millions of dollars in new spending for state employee pay raises, health care and affordable housing.
Carney’s proposal follows December a forecast from the Delaware Economic and Financial Advisory Council showing an estimated surplus at the end of the current fiscal year of $662 million. That cushion is one reason that Carney is proposing to direct about $665 million in cash to a capital budget of almost $1.3 billion for construction and transportation projects. The capital budget reflects a slight decrease from the current year’s $1.46 billion budget.
Carney is also proposing a one-time supplemental appropriation of $325 million for the operating budget, which includes $51 million toward the state’s current $8.9 billion liability for post-employment benefits for retired state workers.
The final part of Carney’s spending plan is $59.8 million in grants of taxpayer money for community organizations, nonprofit groups and volunteer fire companies, down from the current year’s record $69.4 million grants package.
Carney’s proposal includes pay raises of 9% for teachers and 3% for other public school employees. It also increases “Opportunity Funding” targeted at improving academic performance among “disadvantaged students,” by $15 million over the current year to $53 million. The funding applies to students with disabilities, low income or whose first language is not English.
The budget proposal also includes $30 million for mental health services for elementary and middle-school students.
Last year, Carney signed legislation mandating that weighted funding for disadvantaged students —defined as low-income students, students whose first language is not English and students with disabilities — become a permanent fixture in the state budget. The legislation was required under the state’s settlement of a 2018 lawsuit alleging that Delaware was failing to provide adequate educational opportunities for those students.
Carney also wants to raise the minimum wage for full-time government workers to $15 an hour, and to increase subsidies for child care providers by $10 million and increase the eligibility for subsidized care.
The governor also is proposing $101.5 million for affordable housing initiatives, with $60 million of that total coming from the federal American Rescue Plan Act of 2021. Other proposals include $53.7 million for environmental initiatives and $50 million for economic development.
Despite hundreds of millions in new spending, Carney’s proposal maintains the state’s $316 million “rainy day fund,” which has never been tapped, and directs almost $19 million into a separate “budget stabilization” reserve fund he created, bringing the total to $421.5 million.
Administration officials also are proposing to increase the standard deduction for personal income tax filers by 75% to $5,700 for individuals and $11,400 for joint filers, starting in tax year 2024. The budget proposal also calls for increasing the refundable Earned Income Tax Credit to 7.5% of the federal credit, starting in tax year 2023. Officials said the changes would cost the state $24.9M in fiscal 2024 and $55.7 million the following year.