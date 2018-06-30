DOVER, Del. — Democratic Gov. John Carney says his administration plans to adopt new fiscal restraints in developing proposed budgets to recommend to the legislature.

Carney signed an executive order Saturday directing the state budget office and the panel that sets Delaware’s official revenue forecast to adhere to certain rules using a benchmark index of various economic indicators, which would be used to calculate an advisory benchmark appropriation.

Carney signed the order after fellow Democrats in the House majority indicated that they would not consider a proposed “budget smoothing” constitutional amendment.

The amendment would require use of the index to limit year-over-year spending growth. A portion of any funds exceeding the cap would be set aside to cover future shortfalls in lean budget years, with the other portion available only for one-time expenditures.

