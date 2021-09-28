The top priority has been to get all students back in school this fall and the mandate will help minimize disruptions, Carney said in a statement.
“There’s no better way to prevent the spread of COVID-19, and keep all Delaware children in their classrooms, than to get vaccinated,” Carney said. “These vaccines are safe and extremely protective against COVID-19 infection and serious illness. I encourage all Delawareans to get your shot and help us finally put an end to this pandemic.”
The Delaware State Education Association, the state’s largest teacher’s union, supports the decision and urges members to get vaccinated, according to a statement from President Stephanie Ingram. The union’s goal is to keep educators and students in school while protecting their health, Ingram said. Since some have concerns about the vaccine, weekly testing is a “reasonable alternative,” she said.