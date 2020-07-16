The second book, “Come Back Around To You,” will tell of “the author’s discovery of art, his bond with his beloved grandfather, a direct descendant of slaves, and his complicated relationship with his father against the backdrop of Los Angeles.”
The 45-year-old Bell is also known for his syndicated comic strips Candorville and Rudy Park. He won the Pulitzer for editorial cartooning in 2019 and was praised by the Pulitzer board for addressing “issues affecting disenfranchised communities, calling out lies, hypocrisy and fraud in the political turmoil surrounding the Trump administration.”
Bell’s comics and cartoons have been compiled into such previous books as “We Eat the Poor” and “Does the Afterlife Have Skittles?”
