Snyder was named president of Case Western Reserve in July 2007.
The Association of American Universities, based in Washington, D.C., represents 65 research universities, including 63 in the United States and two in Canada.
Snyder said in the e-newsletter that the opportunity to serve as Case Western Reserve’s president “has been the greatest professional privilege of my life.”
Case Western Reserve’s Board of Trustees chair James Wyant praised Snyder for her “energy, integrity, and powerful commitment to collaboration.”
