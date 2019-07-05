MILFORD, Del. — A Delaware veterans shelter is missing its feline mascot named Freedom.

The News Journal of Wilmington reports the mascot for the Home of the Brave Foundation hasn’t been seen for nearly a week. The nonprofit says Freedom roams outside at times, but usually returns home for scratches and belly rubs when called. She doesn’t have a collar and isn’t microchipped.

The shelter has had Freedom since 2016 when a passing car dumped her nearby. Executive Director Jessica Finan says Freedom acts like a therapy cat to the women, men and children who call the shelter home. Residents have been walking the five-acre (two-hectare) property and calling for the cat, but some fear she has disappeared like the former feline mascot named Liberty. Liberty left shortly after Freedom arrived.

