Cat reunited with owner after 16 years makes national news

ODESSA, Del. — He’s graced the pages of newspapers. Been spotlighted on local TV stations. The internet has also shared the story of how Ritz the cat reunited with his owner after 16 years of wandering anomalously through Delaware. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight But the limelight hasn’t fazed the gray tabby, who since being found about a month ago as a vet prepared to put him down, spends most of his time testing furniture to sleep on at the Odessa-area home of Duncan and Caroline Clark.

“I don’t think he cares,” Caroline Clark said of the reporters who’ve visited Ritz. “He sleeps most of the day.”

A CBS news crew recently stopped by to do a feature on the feline.

News of Ritz’s reunion with his original owner, Jason McKenry, was first shared on Delaware Online/The News Journal in April.

The two parted ways in June 2006 when Ritz ran out an open door and vanished. It’s believed the cat, then about 2 years old, hitched a ride on a neighbor’s pickup, jumping out on Route 1, near Route 40.

About two years ago, Emily Russell started feeding Ritz, who began gathering with several other feral cats near her Lums Pond-area home. Because the gray tabby would let her pet him, she named him Tom.

But recently, the cat showed up injured, including a bone protruding from his right hind leg.

Russell and her father took the kitty to Lums Pond Animal Hospital, where it looked like the feline would be euthanized. But when a microchip was found in the cat, it resulted in the vets locating McKenry.

McKenry, who lives in Annapolis with his wife, returned to Delaware that night and reunited with Ritz.

“It’s astonishing,” he told Delaware Online/The News Journal.

Because the McKenrys have a full house, which includes two children and two cats, Ritz has been staying with the Clarks, who are his in-laws.

A follow-up visit to the vets found no need to amputate Ritz’s leg – despite the protruding bone.

“He will just continue to get around as he has been,” Clark said. “Doc was impressed by how friendly and docile he is. He doesn’t seem to be in pain. He will live out his life as a disabled, happy cat.”

The first days at the Clarks’, Ritz spent a lot of it sleeping on a cat bed. But since then, he’s found other options.

“He has tested out every upholstered chair in our house and has picked his favorite,” Clark said. “An old rocking chair that belonged to my mother! It makes me happy that I didn’t send it to Goodwill!”

He’s eating and gaining weight and purred for the first time, she said.

Ritz hasn’t been allowed to leave, other than to use the Clarks’ screened porch where he goes only if someone is in it.

“He won’t go out by himself,” she said. “I think he says, ‘Been there. Done that. I’m happy here.’”

