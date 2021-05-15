At a Friday city council meeting, Minneapolis officials debated whether getting rid of the mask mandate would exacerbate racial disparities. “If the information that you’re giving us is that in more affluent and Whiter parts of town, lifting the mask mandate would be a pleasurable fun thing that would probably be safe; and if in other parts of town where people haven’t had access to the vaccine, it means people will get sick and die, I think it’s very clear what the choice is,” said council member Steve Fletcher, who represents an area of downtown Minneapolis.