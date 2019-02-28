ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Maryland lawmakers are scheduled to vote Thursday on censuring a white lawmaker who made a racial slur about a majority-black county, officials said.

Two officials with direct knowledge of the plans to vote on the censure of Del. Mary Ann Lisanti spoke on condition of anonymity, because they weren’t authorized to speak publicly before the vote in the House of Delegates. The House is scheduled to reconvene at 5:45 p.m. A vote to censure a legislator is an expression of severe disapproval.

The officials also say House Speaker Michael Busch plans to kick Lisanti off her seat on the House Economic Matters Committee. The speaker already had stripped Lisanti of a leadership post she held.

The Harford County Democrat, who is in her second term, Lisanti apologized to the Legislative Black Caucus and the Democratic House Caucus, as well as publicly in a written statement this week, after The Washington Post reported she used the slur in reference to Prince George’s County, which is majority black.

Asked about it by the newspaper, the Post reported that she said: “I don’t recall that ... I don’t recall much of that evening.” When asked by the Post whether she had ever used the slur, the newspaper reported that she said: “I’m sure I have ... I’m sure everyone has used it.”

Lisanti agreed to sensitivity training and said in a statement she was “sickened” by using the word several weeks ago, but calls for resignation have grown.

The outrage against the delegate’s comment came as state government in neighboring Virginia has been embroiled in scandal after Gov. Ralph Northam and Attorney General Mark Herring, both Democrats, have acknowledged they wore blackface in the 1980s. They have resisted calls to resign.

