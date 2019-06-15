NATION

Census finds fathers are better educated

Fathers in the United States tend to be better educated than men without children, and relatively few men have children over age 40.

These are some of the conclusions in a report released last week by the Census Bureau, just in time for Father’s Day.

The data in the report comes from 2014, when the bureau for the first time asked both men and women about their fertility histories. The goal of the report was to shed greater light on men’s fertility, a topic less known than that of women’s fertility, according to the Census Bureau.

It found that more than 60 percent of the 121 million adult men in the United States were fathers. About three-quarters of fathers were married. Almost 13 percent of dads were divorced and 8 percent had never been married.

Just under a quarter of U.S. men between ages 40 and 50 were childless, and about 17 percent had never been married by the time they were in their 40s. Both figures were noticeably higher than for women who had reached middle age. Just under 16 percent of women between ages 40 and 50 were childless, and 14 percent had never been married, according to the report.

There were also noticeable differences in workforce participation between fathers and mothers with young children. Nearly 90 percent of fathers whose youngest child was under age 6 were employed, while that figure was only around 60 percent for mothers, according to the report. There was no difference between the sexes for childless men and women.

Men with children tended to be more educated than those without kids, although the report noted that may be the result of age, because the chances of becoming a father and reaching higher-education levels increases with age.

Fatherhood also varied by race, ethnic background and age.

Almost 30 percent of Hispanic men in their 20s were fathers. That was true for about a quarter of black men, more than a fifth of white men and an eighth of Asian men.

By the time men were in their 40s, those disparities had narrowed.

More than 83 percent of Hispanic men were fathers, around 80 percent of black and Asian men were dads and around three-quarters of white men were fathers.

— Associated Press

Nation

Hours-long outage affects Target registers

Cash registers at Target stores are working again after an hours-long outage Saturday afternoon that brought checkout lines across the country to a standstill.

The big-box retailer said the outage was “an internal technology issue” and was not caused by a data breach or security-related issue. It was not immediately clear how many of the company’s 1,850 U.S. stores were affected, though shoppers reported outages in several states, including Iowa, California, Minnesota and New York. The hashtag #targetdown was trending worldwide on Twitter.

“Our technology team worked quickly to identify and fix the issue,” Target spokesman Joe Poulos said in an email. “After an initial but thorough review, we can confirm that . . . no guest information was compromised at any time.”

Shoppers posted photos of long lines snaking through stores and said employees were handing out food. Some cashiers were using handheld devices to manually enter bar codes so customers could check out.

The big-box retailer experienced a similar systems failure five years ago, when its registers went down for several hours on June 15, 2014. Spokeswoman Molly Snider said at the time that the “glitch . . . is not in any way related to a security issue.’’

In 2013, a large-scale data breach at Target affected more than 40 million shoppers, who had their names and credit card information stolen during the busy holiday shopping season. The blowback was swift: The retailer posted that it spent $202 million on related costs and later paid $18.5 million to settle with 47 states and the District.

On Saturday, Target executives offered few clues into what had happened.

— Abha Bhattarai

Plane blows tires at Newark airport: Authorities say a plane blew tires while landing at Newark Liberty International Airport, sending it skidding on the runway before coming to a halt. United Airlines said Flight 627 from Denver was landing at 1 p.m. Saturday with 166 passengers when the tires blew. The airline said some passengers with minor injuries refused medical attention, and no one was seriously injured.

War College chooses first female leader: The first female leader of the U.S. Naval War College says she's humbled by her selection as the college's president and looks forward to serving in that role. Rear Adm. Shoshana Chatfield, a helicopter pilot who heads a military command in Guam, was named as the 57th president on Friday. Navy Secretary Richard V. Spencer called her a "historic choice."

— From news services