Delaware’s growth was not enough to earn it another representative in the U.S. House, meaning the state will continue to have one congressional member.
Utah led all states in terms of percentage growth with 18.4%, followed by Idaho, Texas, North Dakota and Nevada. Texas led all states in terms of numeric population growth and remains second in total population behind California. Delaware remains ranked 45th in total population.
Texas will gain two House seats, while Colorado, Florida, Montana, North Carolina and Oregon will gain one each. Seven states will lose one seat each. They are California, Illinois, Michigan, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania and West Virginia. Illinois, West Virginia and Mississippi were the only states to show negative growth over the past decade.