DOVER, Del. — Delaware’s population grew by more than 10% from 2010 to 2020, according to U.S. Census data released Monday.

Delaware’s population was pegged at 989,948 last year. That’s up from 897,934 a decade earlier.

Delaware ranked 13th among states for the percentage change in population at 10.2%. That percentage growth equals the 10.2% mark recorded 100 years ago in 1920 and is the state’s lowest since the 8.4% rate recorded in 1980. Delaware’s slowest growth rate in the past century was 6.9% from 1920 to 1930.

Delaware’s growth was not enough to earn it another representative in the U.S. House, meaning the state will continue to have one congressional member.

Utah led all states in terms of percentage growth with 18.4%, followed by Idaho, Texas, North Dakota and Nevada. Texas led all states in terms of numeric population growth and remains second in total population behind California. Delaware remains ranked 45th in total population.

Texas will gain two House seats, while Colorado, Florida, Montana, North Carolina and Oregon will gain one each. Seven states will lose one seat each. They are California, Illinois, Michigan, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania and West Virginia. Illinois, West Virginia and Mississippi were the only states to show negative growth over the past decade.