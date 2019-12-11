Both men are accused of involvement in the crimes in their roles as senior leaders in the anti-Balaka militia. They have not entered pleas.

Judges who studied prosecution evidence to assess if it is strong enough to merit sending the men for trial rejected some charges sought by prosecutors for lack of evidence.

Ngaissona was chief of the Central African Republic’s soccer federation when he was arrested last year in Paris on an ICC warrant. Both suspects are in custody at the court’s detention center.

No trial date was immediately set. Defense lawyers for both men can seek authorization from the court to appeal the decision sending them for trial.

The government of the Central African Republic asked the ICC in 2014 to investigate crimes allegedly committed by both the Seleka and the anti-Balaka. So far, no Seleka fighters have been publicly targeted by the court’s chief prosecutor, Fatou Bensouda.

