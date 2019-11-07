Late on the night of Nov. 7, 2018, a gunman entered the Borderline Bar & Grill and killed 11 people.
A Ventura County sheriff’s sergeant who responded was accidentally fatally shot by a California Highway Patrol officer during the ensuing gunbattle.
The gunman killed himself.
The Healing Garden in Conejo Creek North Park surrounds a pond that has a fountain with 12 vertical water jets. There are also 12 granite slab benches.
