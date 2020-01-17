The visit comes several weeks after a leaked memo that outlined an initial Navy proposal to cut shipbuilding.
One of the proposed cuts would reduce the number of Arleigh Burke-class destroyers planned for construction from 12 to seven over the next five years.
Arleigh Burke-class destroyers are produced at two shipyards, Maine’s Bath Iron Works, a General Dynamics subsidiary, and Ingalls Shipbuilding in Mississippi.
