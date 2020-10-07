That moisture was instead likely to follow a trajectory into Southern California but still only bring a slight chance of showers.
More than 16,500 firefighters continued work to contain 22 major wildfires, the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection said.
Among notable progress, the 105-square-mile (272-square-kilometer) Glass Fire in the wine country of Napa and Sonoma counties was 58% contained.
This year in California, more than 8,300 wildfires have burned more 6,250 square miles (16,000 square kilometers), with 31 fatalities and nearly 8,900 structures destroyed.
