Now, Chance’s filmmaker aspirations are coming into fruition with his concert film “ Magnificent Coloring World,” which premieres Aug. 13 in select AMC Theatres. The concert was filmed in his hometown of Chicago during his Magnificent Coloring World Tour in 2017, shortly after winning three Grammys through his 2016 independent project “Coloring Book,” which won best rap album. The project became the first streaming-only album to win the award. He also took home the best new artist trophy and best rap performance for his song “No Problem” featuring 2 Chainz and Lil Wayne.