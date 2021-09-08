SENT:
CHANGING ECONOMY-AUTOMATION-JOBS
The pandemic didn’t just threaten Americans’ health when it slammed the U.S. in 2020 -- it may also have posed a long-term threat to many of their jobs. Faced with worker shortages and higher labor costs, companies are starting to automate service sector jobs that economists once considered safe because they provided customers with human contact. Past experience suggests that such automation waves eventually create more jobs than they destroy, but the growing pains for the U.S. economy could be severe in the meantime. By Matt O’Brien and Paul Wiseman. AP Photos.
CHANGING ECONOMY-EMBOLDENED UNION WORKERS
Many of America’s union workers are feeling more confident about their bargaining power than they have in decades. The labor shortage that is afflicting much of the economy has emboldened many to demand more favorable concessions as employers, in manufacturing and elsewhere, scramble to meet customer demand, which is quickly rebounding from the pandemic recession. By Tom Krisher and Ben Finley. AP Photos.
CHANGING ECONOMY-ESSENTIAL WORKERS
The early months of the coronavirus pandemic left the hardest-hit U.S. cities desolate, except for essential workers fulfilling society’s basic needs. The Associated Press profiled workers in a story that highlighted who the country’s frontline workers were mostly likely to be: Women, and people of color. The virus has since spread, evolved and unleashed new challenges that often thrusting front-line workers back into the shadows. At this new crossroads, the AP caught up with with four of the workers it profiled last year: A health-care worker, a janitor, a subway driver and a warehouse worker. By Alexandra Olson. AP Photos.
CHANGING ECONOMY-SILICON VALLEY
Wealthy Silicon Valley companies have struggled over how to recall their high-paid employees to the office post-pandemic. Their varied -- and sometimes quickly reversed -- attempts to justify free food and expensive real estate may establish a new employment model that could ripple across much of U.S. business. And it may involve much less office work than once expected, which in turn could challenge one of Silicon Valley’s most cherished notions –- that open offices and employee perks are necessary to spark innovation. By Barbara Ortutay and Michael Liedtke. AP Photos.
UPCOMING:
THURSDAY
CHANGING ECONOMY-CONVENTIONS
In pre-COVID times, business events __ from small academic conferences to giant trade shows like CES __ routinely attracted more than 1 billion participants each year. The pandemic brought those global gatherings to a sudden halt, emptying convention centers and shuttering hotels. More than a year later, in-person meetings are seeing a cautious rebound. By Dee-Ann Durbin. AP Photos, Video
FRIDAY
CHANGING ECONOMY-OFFICE NEWBIES
Many young workers have entered the workforce during the past 18 months without ever having stepped foot into their offices or having met a single colleague. Young workers have some advantages over their more seasoned colleagues who’ve had to make the transition to digital work. But they’re still aware they’re missing out when their office is their bedroom. By Urooba Jamal. AP Photos.
MONDAY
CHANGING ECONOMY-DOWNTOWN BLUES
Businesses in downtowns across the country that relied on office workers as their main customers before the pandemic have had to adapt as offices remain closed and workers do their jobs remotely. Some have had to shutter, while others are relying more on residential traffic and dinner crowds and making other changes. The hope for many was a return toward normalcy after Labor Day as companies reopened. But now that many offices have scrapped plans to return in September, downtown small businesses are reckoning with the fact that their adjustments may become permanent. By Mae Anderson and Tom Krisher. AP Photos, Video
