Prosecutors plan to appeal the ruling, according to a State Attorney’s Office statement.
In April 2019, deputies responded to a large brawl involving roughly 200 students at a McDonald’s in Tamarac, which is northwest of Fort Lauderdale.
Cellphone video shows LaCerra pepper-spray then-15-year-old Delucca Rolle and throw him to the ground. Krickovich is seen jumping on the teen, twice slamming his forehead into the ground and punching him. A third deputy helps Krickovich pin the teen’s arms behind his back to be handcuffed as the video ends.
Krickovich previously said he feared the teen would try to run away or fight them and said they were outnumbered by the large group of students.
Rolle was charged with assaulting a police officer and obstruction without violence, but those charges were later dropped. Besides the charges against LaCerra and Krickovich, Deputy Ralph Mackey was charged with falsifying records but was later acquitted.
The Professional Standards Committee recommended no discipline for Krickovich, but Sheriff Gregory Tony disagreed and fired the deputy late last year.
