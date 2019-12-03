The case was dismissed Monday after prosecutors said conflicting evidence and witness accounts made the case too difficult to prove.
Assistant District Attorney Juan Maldonado says the sole witness who corroborated Taylor’s account is no longer cooperating with investigators.
The rapper’s real name is Reminisce Smith. She left the courthouse wearing a pink and yellow faux fur coat with a smile on her face.
