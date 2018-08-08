CINCINNATI — Charges have been dropped against an 11-year-old Ohio girl who was suspected of shoplifting from a supermarket when a police officer shocked her with a stun gun.

Cincinnati Mayor John Cranley said Wednesday night that stunning the girl who “posed no danger to the police” was wrong.

The encounter happened Monday night at a Kroger in the city. Police say the officer suspected the girl was using a backpack to shoplift when he approached her. They say the girl resisted and tried to flee before she was shocked with a stun gun.

The girl was taken to a hospital and released to a guardian.

She initially was charged with theft and obstruction of justice, but the mayor says he asked the prosecutor to drop the charges.

An investigation is underway.

