Cash was charged with capital murder, escape, fleeing, two counts of aggravated assault, leaving the scene of a personal injury accident, criminal mischief, obstructing governmental operations and reckless driving. Andazola was charged with being an accomplice to capital murder and escaping, according to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.
Andazola’s initial arraignment on Monday was reset after Gregg Parrish, director of the Arkansas Public Defenders Commission, requested more time to find an attorney for him. Benton County Circuit Judge Robin Green rescheduled the arraignment for Aug. 23.
Cash’s arraignment is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. on Sept. 15 in Benton County Circuit Judge Brad Karren’s courtroom.
Cash and Andazola were being held without bond in the Benton County Jail.