Suggs’ father, 56-year-old Darren McWright, who also goes by the last name Osborne, has been charged in Wisconsin with four counts of hiding a corpse. The Minnesota complaint against Suggs does not name McWright as Suggs’ father, but comparing the details with the charges out of Wisconsin shows the two men are father and son. The Ramsey County Attorney’s Office says it is reviewing the case against McWright.