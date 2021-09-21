Charges against six people were dropped during court proceedings, the Saguache County court clerk’s office said in an email Tuesday. It said no case existed for a seventh person who was among those charged with the others in May though the office did not explain what happened in that case.
It’s not known why the charges were dropped.
Assistant District Attorney Alex Raines asked a judge to dismiss all the charges during a Sept. 14 hearing, the Valley Courier reported. Defense lawyers also requested that records be sealed, which was approved, it said.
A telephone message left for Raines was not returned.