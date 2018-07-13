FILE - In this July 5, 206 file photo, protestors gather near the Triple S Food Mart after Alton Sterling was shot and killed by Baton Rouge Police in the early hours of Tuesday morning in Baton Rouge, La. Baton Rouge prosecutors have ruled out criminal charges against several people who are suing over their arrests at protests after a deadly 2016 police shooting in Louisiana’s capital. A court filing shows the district attorney’s office notified plaintiff’s attorneys on Wednesday, July 12, 2018, that it won’t prosecute five protesters and two journalists who were arrested on misdemeanor charges. (Hilary Scheinuk/The Advocate via AP) /The Advocate via AP) (Associated Press)

BATON ROUGE, La. — Baton Rouge prosecutors have ruled out criminal charges against several people who are suing over their arrests at protests after a deadly 2016 police shooting in Louisiana’s capital.

A court filing shows the district attorney’s office notified plaintiff’s attorneys on Wednesday that it won’t prosecute five protesters and two journalists who were arrested on misdemeanor charges. They were among nearly 200 people arrested at protests after a white police officer shot and killed a black man, Alton Sterling, outside a convenience store in July 2016.

In January, lawyers for the Louisiana State Police asked a federal judge to dismiss or suspend plaintiffs’ civil claims of free speech violations and wrongful arrest because they still faced possible criminal charges.

The court denied that request Thursday, allowing the case to proceed.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.