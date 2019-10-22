The probable cause statement says White told a woman that Dajion Harris asked White to shoot him as they were getting high and playing with guns Saturday night in Columbia. White says he shot Harris in the head and then fled when the victim’s family came into the room.

The statement says that when officers located White in a nearby apartment, he told them to take him to prison and that he was never going to see his family again.

___

Information from: Columbia Missourian, http://www.columbiamissourian.com

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD