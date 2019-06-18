FILE - In this Sept. 6, 2018 file photo, Campaign Chair Larry Silbermann announces a goal of $8,133,333 at the United Way of the Coastal Empire 2018 Campaign Kick-Off at the Civic Center in Savannah, Ga. Charitable giving by individual Americans in 2018 suffered its biggest drop since the Great Recession of 2008-09, in part because of Republican-backed changes in tax policy, according to the latest comprehensive report on Americans’ giving patterns released on Tuesday, June 18, 2019. (Steve Bisson/Savannah Morning News via AP) (Associated Press)

NEW YORK — Charitable giving by individual Americans in 2018 suffered its biggest drop since the Great Recession of 2008-09, in part because of Republican-backed changes in tax policy.

That’s according to Giving USA, the most comprehensive report on Americans’ giving patterns.

The new report, released Tuesday, said individual giving fell by 1.1%, from $295 billion in 2017 to $292 billion last year. It ended a four-year streak of increases, and was the largest decline since a 6.1% drop in 2009.

Experts involved with the report said 2018 was a complex year for charitable giving, with a relatively strong economy overall and a volatile stock market. Giving by corporations and foundations increased, so that total giving — including donations from individuals — edged up by 0.7 percent to $427.7 billion.

