In this Sept. 28, 2017, file photo, a man walks past debris from homes on his street damaged in flooding from Hurricane Harvey as an oil refinery stands in the background in Port Arthur, Texas.

HOUSTON — In the year since Hurricane Harvey caused widespread flooding and damage along the Texas Gulf Coast and in and around Houston, nonprofits and charities have been busy filling the gaps in aid that government agencies may not have covered.

An Associated Press tally found that the largest groups raised a total of nearly $1 billion for Harvey relief. Two-thirds of that money has been distributed or allotted for specific recovery efforts.

Although that’s a lot of money raised, it is a fraction of what is needed. After coming ashore Aug. 25, 2017, as a Category 4 storm, Harvey lingered for days, killing 68 people, dumping more than 60 inches (1,524 millimeters) of rain in some parts of Texas and causing an estimated $125 billion in damage.

