COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Billionaire industrialist Charles Koch (kohk) has warned that Trump administration trade policies could trigger a recession.

The conservative activist lashed out at the Republican president’s brewing international trade war as hundreds of donors attended a private weekend gathering in Colorado.

Koch told reporters that “protectionism at any level” is “detrimental.”

The administration has imposed billions of dollars of tariffs on Chinese and Canadian goods and threatened billions more on America’s allies in Europe. The White House last week announced plans to send $12 billion in taxpayer dollars to U.S. farmers to help ease the economic fallout.

The Koch network has promised to punish any politician who support the tariffs.

White House spokeswoman Lindsay Walters cast Trump as “a free trader” who wants all countries to get rid of unfair practices.

