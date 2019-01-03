SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A California parole panel has for the first time recommended that Charles Manson follower Robert Beausoleil be freed after nearly a half-century in prison.

California’s incoming governor, Gavin Newsom, could block Thursday’s decision in coming months. Gov. Jerry Brown has consistently stopped releases for followers of the cult leader, who died in prison in 2017.

Beausoleil was not involved in the most notorious killings of actress Sharon Tate and six others by Manson followers in 1969. He was convicted in the slaying of musician Gary Hinman that same year.

Hinman was tortured for three days, including when Manson cut his face with a sword.

Parole panels ruled against releasing Beausoleil 18 times previously.

Beausoleil was originally sentenced to death, but it was changed to a life sentence.

