Chauvin appeals murder conviction in Floyd killing

Chauvin appeals murder conviction Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin is appealing his murder conviction in the killing of George Floyd, arguing that jurors were intimidated by the protests that followed and prejudiced by heavy pretrial publicity. Chauvin asked the Minnesota Court of Appeals in a court filing Monday to reverse his conviction, reverse and remand for a new trial in a new venue, or order a resentencing.

Last June, Hennepin County Judge Peter Cahill sentenced Chauvin to 22½ years in prison after jurors found him guilty of second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.

Floyd died on May 25, 2020, after Chauvin pinned the Black man to the ground with his knee on his neck for 9 minutes, 29 seconds. Floyd had been accused of passing a counterfeit $20 bill at a convenience store. Three other fired officers face state trial this summer after being convicted in federal court this year of violating Floyd’s civil rights.

— Associated Press

Man charged in 18 killings, convicted in 1

A man charged with killing 18 older women in the Dallas area over a two-year span was convicted Thursday in one of the cases against him after an earlier mistrial.

Billy Chemirmir, 49, was found guilty of capital murder in the March 2018 smothering of 81-year-old Lu Thi Harris. Prosecutors said that after Chemirmir and Harris were both at the same Walmart, he went to her home, killed her and stole her jewelry.

It was Chemirmir’s second trial in her death, after the first jury to hear the case deadlocked in November. Prosecutors aren’t seeking the death penalty, so Chemirmir will be sentenced to life in prison without parole.

Chemirmir, who has maintained that he’s innocent, has been charged with capital murder in the deaths of 13 women in Dallas County and five in nearby Collin County. Dallas County District Attorney John Creuzot has said he plans to try Chemirmir for at least one more death, though he hasn’t said whose.

Though Chemirmir was being tried this week only in Harris’s death, prosecutors also presented evidence to jurors about an attack that 91-year-old Mary Annis Bartel survived the day before Harris was killed and the killing of 87-year-old Mary Brooks about six weeks earlier.

Chemirmir was arrested the day after Bartel said a man forced his way into her apartment at an independent living community for older people and held a pillow over her face.

Bartel died in 2020, but jurors heard a taped deposition from her.

— Associated Press

