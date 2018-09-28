JACKSON, Miss. — Mississippi’s governor has his original wedding ring back on his finger nearly three decades after he lost it.

Clay Chandler, a spokesman for Gov. Phil Bryant, says Jeff Maher called the governor’s office in recent days to report he had found a gold wedding band inside a couch that he claimed from a roadside outside the house of a cousin of first lady Deborah Bryant.

The ring had the initials of Phil and Deborah Bryant and their wedding date — Dec. 31, 1976.

The Bryants gave the cousin the couch in 1989. Chandler says the Republican governor doesn’t know when he lost the ring, but thinks it was sometime in 1989.

Bryant met Maher Friday in Copiah County, posting pictures to social media thanking him and wearing the ring.

