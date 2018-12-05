ARLINGTON, Va. — A large-scale cheesecake giveaway clogged not only arteries but also the roads surrounding a Virginia restaurant where one person was taken to a hospital and faces a disorderly conduct charge.

Arlington County Police say they received calls Wednesday about traffic disruptions as a Cheesecake Factory restaurant in Clarendon was participating in a national giveaway of 40,000 cheesecake slices in conjunction with a food-delivery service. Police spokeswoman Ashley Savage says nearby roads were jammed, would-be delivery drivers were double-parked.

A spokesperson for DoorDash says the food delivery company is aware of the incident and cooperating with local law enforcement.

One individual refused police commands to leave the restaurant and resisted efforts at removal. Savage says the individual requested medical attention after the altercation and was taken to a hospital.

