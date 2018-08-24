DOVER, Del. — A specialty chemicals company is seeking almost $4 million in taxpayer money from Delaware officials.

Solenis LLC is asking for $3.9 million from the Delaware Strategic Fund for retaining and growing its headquarters and research and development operations in New Castle County.

The Council on Development Finance will consider the request Monday.

Solenis manufactures chemicals for a variety of industrial markets, including pulp, paper, oil and gas, chemical processing, mining and energy.

In 2015, Solenis was approved for a Strategic Fund grant of more than $1 million for the creation of up to 122 new full-time positions and the relocation of five new full-time positions.

Solenis was formerly known as Ashland Water Technologies, which was sold by Ashland Inc. to a private equity firm in 2014 for about $1.8 billion.

