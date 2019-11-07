Burlington police say in a release they believe that the employee had breathed in fumes from the cleaning agent.

The employee was taken to Lahey Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Police evacuated the restaurant and are urging anyone who was inside at the time and believes they may be impacted to seek immediate medical treatment.

The cause of the chemical incident remains under investigation.

