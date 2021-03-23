The Orrington plant operated from 1967 to 2000. HoltraChem filed for bankruptcy and shut down in 2000. A federal judge ruled in 2015 that Mallinckrodt US, LLC was responsible for the cleanup of the river. Mallinckrodt owned the site from 1962 to 1982 and is the only former plant owner still in business.
The pollution was extensive. One study found that six to 12 tons of mercury were discharged from the plant into the river in the late 1960s and early 1970s.
Activist groups that sued Mallinckrodt US, LLC and attorneys for Mallinckrodt US, LLC both described the settlement as fair, the Bangor Daily News reported on Tuesday.
___
This story has been corrected to show that Mallinckrodt US LLC is headquartered in Delaware, not St. Louis, Missouri.
