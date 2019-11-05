Net sales were $1.4 billion, down from $1.6 billion in the prior-year quarter.
CEO Mark Vergnano says the results reflect a weakening economic environment that negatively affected performance across the company’s various business units.
Lower volumes for titanium dioxide contributed to net sales for Chemours’ titanium technologies segment dropping to $614 million, down from $791 million in third quarter of 2018.
The fluoroproducts segment saw net sales decline from $682 million to $636 million.
