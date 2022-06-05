Cheney says Jan. 6 attack was part of an ‘extremely broad’ conspiracy

Placeholder while article actions load

Cheney says Jan. 6 was part of a conspiracy Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) said there was an “extremely broad” and “extremely well-organized” conspiracy by President Donald Trump and his allies to overturn the results of the 2020 election — and that the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol was just one instance in “an ongoing threat” to democracy.

“We are not in a situation where former president Trump has expressed any sense of remorse about what happened,” Cheney, the vice chair of the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection, told CBS News’s Robert Costa.

“We are, in fact, in a situation where he continues to use even more extreme language, frankly, than the language that caused the attack,” she added. “And so, people must pay attention. People must watch, and they must understand how easily our democratic system can unravel if we don’t defend it.”

Advertisement

Cheney’s remarks, which aired Sunday, come days before the committee begins prime-time, televised hearings throughout June that will feature live witnesses, taped interviews with key figures — including Trump family members — and previously unseen video footage. The hearings mark the culmination of an inquiry that has involved more than 1,000 interviews and reviews of more than 125,000 records.

Rep. Adam B. Schiff (D-Calif.), another member of the Jan. 6 select committee, said the panel hoped the hearings would counter Trump’s continued propagation of the baseless assertion — what some of his critics call the “big lie” — that widespread voter fraud cost him the 2020 election. Schiff also said there was a great deal the American public had not yet seen about the Jan. 6 attack.

“But perhaps most important is the public hasn’t seen it woven together, how one thing led to another, how one line of effort to overturn the election led to another and ultimately led to terrible violence, the first non-peaceful transfer of power in our history,” Schiff said on CBS News’s “Face the Nation” on Sunday. “So we want to tell that comprehensive narrative, and we’re aiming at [an audience], frankly, that still has an open mind about these facts.”

Advertisement

— Amy B Wang

Execution still set for wheelchair-using inmate

A federal judge has denied an Arizona prisoner’s bid to delay his execution in the 1984 killing of an 8-year-old girl, according to the ruling posted Sunday.

U.S. District Judge Michael Liburdi’s decision keeps on track Wednesday’s scheduled execution of Frank Atwood, who argued the state’s death penalty procedures would violate his constitutional right against cruel and unusual punishment by subjecting him to unimaginable pain.

His lawyers said Atwood, who uses a wheelchair because of a degenerative spinal condition, would undergo excruciating suffering if he were strapped to a gurney while lying on his back during his lethal injection execution.

Liburdi said in the ruling made Saturday that he would not block the execution based on Atwood’s claim, noting that the state will provide Atwood with a medical wedge that will relieve pressure on his spine and can also tilt the execution table. He said those accommodations “will minimize the pain Plaintiff experiences when he lies on his back.”

Advertisement

Liburdi wrote that the Constitution “does not require a pain-free execution,” and that Atwood’s position will be similar to what he typically assumes in his cell to limit pain.

Atwood is also asking the Arizona Supreme Court to delay his execution while his lawyers pursue claims that he is innocent. That court denied a stay late last week but is now considering the new claim.

— Associated Press

Democrats challenge candidate's paperwork

Wisconsin Democrats are challenging the paperwork Donald Trump’s preferred candidate for governor filed to get on the ballot in the GOP primary on technical grounds.

The state Democratic Party said Sunday that construction company co-owner Tim Michels failed to include his correct mailing address on the nominating forms, making thousands of signatures invalid.

Advertisement

Michels’s campaign dismissed the complaint as frivolous. The campaign acknowledged that some of the nominating forms list his physical address in the village of Chenequa instead of his official mailing address that is in the nearby town of Hartland, but it said all of the forms include the campaign’s post office box mailing address.

The state’s bipartisan elections commission will consider the challenge Friday.

— Associated Press

Wis. man charged in January killings: A 34-year-old Wisconsin man has been charged in the deaths of six people who were found slain in January at a Milwaukee duplex.

Bail was set at $1 million Sunday for Travis Lamar Birkley, who is charged with six counts of felony murder. An attorney who represented Birkley at the hearing declined to comment on the case.

The six victims were found with gunshot wounds on Jan. 23.

Investigators linked Birkley to the killings with cellphone data that included a selfie that appeared to have been taken in the basement of the home where the bodies were found several hours after the victims were thought to have been killed on Jan. 20.

— From news services

GiftOutline Gift Article