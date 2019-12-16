The fantasy game involves picking a squad of 15 players from Premier League clubs who score points through goals, assists, defensive shutouts and a few other elements during each round of games in England’s top division.

Carlsen’s team, which he has called “Kjell Ankedal, rose to No. 1 in the world on Saturday after Mohamed Salah scored twice for Liverpool in its 2-0 win over Watford. Carlsen picked Salah as his captain, which means he earned double points from the Liverpool forward.

“Since a lot of people are asking about my FPL strategy,” Carlsen told his 246,900 followers on Twitter, “mine is the not so groundbreaking one of part stats and part gut feeling.”

It was working well in a game played by 7,190,421 players from around the world this season. Carlsen also did well in FPL two seasons ago, finishing in 2,397th place.

Carlsen became chess grandmaster for the first time in 2013 when he beat Viswanathan Anand of India.

