While the officer in the shooting of Toledo was put on paid administrative leave, as routinely happens after police shootings, COPA made a point of recommending that Solano “be relieved of police powers during the pendency of this investigation.” COPA spokesman Ephraim Eaddy would not explain the reasons why the office recommended that Solano be stripped of his police powers already, but he did concede that the board rarely makes such a recommendation so early in an investigation.