Chicago cop pleads not guilty in struggle with Black woman

CHICAGO — A white former Chicago police officer captured on video struggling with a Black woman who was walking her dog along a Lake Michigan beach pleaded not guilty Thursday to charges of official misconduct and aggravated battery .

Dyker, 52, had been on desk duty since shortly after the incident last summer, resigned from the Chicago Police Department in May before any formal disciplinary action was announced against him, a department spokesperson said. He had been a Chicago officer since 1998.

Tim Grace, Dyker’s attorney, noted that Dyker was on-duty and giving a lawful order to leave the beach because it was closed at the time. Under police guidelines, Dyker would have been justified in doing much more to carry out an arrest — including an “emergency takedown” or a leg sweep — but chose not to, since he did not want to risk injuring the 33-year-old Brown, Grace said.