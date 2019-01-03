ILLINOIS

Chicago City Council alderman charged

One of the most powerful city council members in Chicago was charged Thursday in federal court with trying to shake down a fast-food restaurant seeking city remodeling permits.

Alderman Ed Burke, 75, is charged with one count of attempted extortion for conveying to company executives in 2017 that they’d get the permits if they signed on as clients at Burke’s private property-tax law firm in Chicago, the 37-page complaint says. A conviction carries a maximum 20-year prison sentence.

The Democrat’s law firm, Klafter & Burke, represented the high-rise tower that bears President Trump’s name. There’s no indication the case is at all tied to his firm’s work for Trump.

Burke is one of the last of the old Chicago machine politicians. He’s been on the council for 50 years and has chaired its finance committee for the last three decades.

Burke said after FBI raids on his offices at City Hall and in his Southwest Side ward in November that he was sure agents wouldn’t find anything “amiss.”

The complaint, which does not identify the fast-food company or the executives allegedly squeezed, includes excerpts from wiretaps of Burke’s phone and emails seized in the raids.

— Associated Press

NEW YORK

Cuomo abruptly scraps dreaded L train plan

For two years, New Yorkers have been planning for and dreading “L-mageddon,” a subway rehabilitation project that would have meant 15 months of painful detours for the quarter million riders a day who use the L train to get between Brooklyn and Manhattan.

Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo (D) abruptly canceled the plan Thursday, just three months before it was to take effect, saying a team of experts had come up with a way to overhaul a flood-damaged tunnel beneath the East River without closing it or even significantly curtailing service.

Cuomo announced the new plan at a news conference, flanked by engineering experts from Columbia and Cornell universities who dreamed up the proposal.

The announcement came after years of planning for the upheaval expected to be caused by the tunnel’s closure, which was supposed to happen in April.

Brooklyn residents had already begun rearranging their lives for the expected “L-pocalypse,” with some changing jobs or apartments to avoid the looming commuting snarls.

The original plan, adopted by the Metropolitan Transportation Authority after lengthy public debate, had called for a complete shutdown of a portion of the L line for 15 months while workers repaired damage from 2012’s Hurricane Sandy, when salty, corrosive water flooded 7 miles of the tube.

— Associated Press

OHIO

2 accused of obtaining weapons for attack

An Ohio man and woman arrested last month in a terrorism investigation have been indicted on additional charges accusing them of obtaining guns and explosives for a domestic terrorist attack that was never carried out.

The Toledo pair now faces several conspiracy charges, including conspiracy to transport or receive an explosive with intent to kill or injure, federal prosecutors said Thursday.

Authorities in court documents have said Vincent Armstrong and his girlfriend, Elizabeth Lecron, both 23, had talked about taking part in violent attacks on public places and had bombmaking supplies and weapons inside their home.

Investigators also said the couple traveled to Colorado last August to see the site of the Columbine High School massacre, where two students killed 12 classmates and a teacher in 1999.

They also said Lecron had been exchanging letters with Dylann Roof, a white supremacist sentenced to death in the killings of nine black worshipers in a racist attack at a South Carolina church.

Lecron and Armstrong also were indicted on charges of conspiracy to use a destructive device during a violent crime and conspiracy to use firearms during a violent crime.

Both were arrested in early December following a six-month investigation.

— Associated Press