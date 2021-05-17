The bird apparently was with someone who had taken it with them to a protest rally on Sunday, according to city officials. The rally wasn’t described, but thousands of people gathered on Michigan Avenue near the building waving Palestinian flags and calling for an end to bloodshed and “ethnic cleansing” in the Middle East.
Fire department spokesman Larry Merritt said the person asked for a ladder and a crew member instead used a pole to retrieve the brightly colored bird.
In a video of the rescue, onlookers began cheering when the bird stepped atop the pole and was slowly lowered from a second-floor window to street level.
The bird was returned to its owner after being rescued, Merritt said.