“For a number of years we in public health have been particularly focused on the fact that it is not just access to health care that drives most health-care outcomes,” said Arwady, whose department hired its first “chief racial equity officer” last fall. “There’s been strong drumbeat that asks about the structural decisions that we have made as a society that have set up inequities. In the U.S., if you were to be honest about that, you have to start with race.”