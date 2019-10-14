Guglielmi says the shooting stemmed from a dispute between the 66-year-old Marek and his neighbors. Marek allegedly went into a neighbor’s apartment and shot four people as they ate dinner and then went to a unit on the floor above and shot the woman.
Police haven’t said what led to the shooting but they said Marek had a history of problems with his neighbors.
