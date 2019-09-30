The new system begins Tuesday.

Library officials say one in every three library card holders in the library’s South District is banned from withdrawing items. Only one of every six library card users in the North District is also locked out.

One in five of those blocked cards belongs to a child under the age of 14.

Detroit and Phoenix announced similar plans this month.

