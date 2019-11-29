A 41-second video a bystander posted to social media shows the officer pick the man up off his feet and throw him to the ground. The man then appears to lie motionless for the rest of the video.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot said in a statement that the investigation “will be comprehensive and expedited so that the public may gain a complete picture of what happened.”

“While a single video does not depict the entirety of the interactions between the police and the individual, this particular video is very disturbing,” Lightfoot said.

Police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi called the officer’s actions “concerning.” The Civilian Office of Police Accountability is investigating. Police say charges are pending against the man.

