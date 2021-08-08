Officers returned fire, striking the passenger who appeared to have fired at them, Brown said. He did not release the condition of that man. All three are in custody, but no charges have been filed, he said.
Brown declined to identify the officer killed, saying her mother had requested that authorities not immediately disclose her name. Police also did not identify the three who have been arrested.
When asked about the condition of the injured officer, Brown responded, “Critical. We need your prayers.”
— Associated Press
TEXAS
Man is arrested in killings of 3 women
Police have arrested a 23-year-old man in the killings of three women at a home in the Texas resort community of South Padre Island.
Officers were called to a “family disturbance” at a condominium in the island city around 10 p.m. Saturday and arrived to find the women shot dead, police said in a statement.
Police said the man fled but later turned himself in and was arrested in the neighboring community of Port Isabel. Police did not identify the man, who they said is being held pending charges.
The women were 46, 47 and 65 years old and from the Houston area, police said.
Police did not provide the women’s names, did not immediately answer questions about a motive in the shootings or explain the relationships between the man and the women killed.
— Associated Press
SOUTH DAKOTA
Official: Sturgis rally crowd biggest in years
Law enforcement officials said the first few days of this year’s Sturgis Motorcycle Rally have been among the busiest they’ve seen.
About 700,000 people were expected to celebrate their enthusiasm for motorcycles at the 10-day event that began Friday in the western South Dakota city.
“There are more people here than in the 31 years I’ve been doing this,” Meade County Sheriff Ron Merwin told the Rapid City Journal on Saturday.
Law enforcement officials in Sturgis and Meade County are reporting their calls for service during the first few days are up significantly compared with previous years. Sturgis Police Chief Geody VanDewater said officers have issued 207 citations for open containers of alcohol since Friday.
Sturgis skipped the rally last year because of the pandemic, but thousands of bikers flocked to the city anyway, leading to hundreds of infections.
— Associated Press
Caretaker charged with murder of N.C. woman: A caretaker for a western North Carolina woman who was found dead last week in her home, buried in concrete, has been arrested and charged with murder, a sheriff said on Sunday. Elizabeth Carserino, 53, of Goose Creek, S.C., was in the Avery County jail on secured bond of more than $1.6 million, Avery Sheriff Kevin Frye announced in a news release. Frye's deputies assumed custody of Carserino — also known as Elizabeth Freeman — on Saturday after deputies in Jackson County had taken her in that day on outstanding warrants from Avery on vehicle larceny, identity theft and financial card theft charges, according to Frye's release. Her first court appearance could be as soon as Monday, Frye said. Carserino was wanted in the death of Lynn Gay Keene, 70, of Linville Falls.
NTSB aims to recover plane wreckage after Alaska crash: Federal investigators hoped Sunday to recover the wreckage of a sightseeing plane that crashed in southeast Alaska, killing six people, but the timing depended on the weather, a National Transportation Safety Board official said. The wreckage was in a rugged, steep area that is heavily forested, said Clint Johnson, chief of the agency's Alaska region. The flight was returning to Ketchikan on Thursday from a tour of Misty Fjords National Monument when it crashed, he said. The Alaska State Troopers identified the pilot as Rolf Lanzendorfer, 64, of Cle Elum, Wash. Troopers identified the passengers as Mark Henderson, 69, and Jacquelyn Komplin, 60, both of Napa, Calif.; Andrea McArthur, 55, and Rachel McArthur, 20, both of Woodstock, Ga.; and Janet Kroll, 77, of Mount Prospect, Ill.
3 killed in Minn. plane crash: Three people died when a single-engine plane crashed into a vacant lot and burst into flames in a small southeastern Minnesota city, a National Transportation Safety Board official said Sunday. The crash of the single-engine Mooney M20 ignited a fire at a house adjacent to the lot in Victoria, about 25 miles southwest of Minneapolis on Saturday, officials said. The Federal Aviation Administration said the aircraft was flying from Alexandria Municipal Airport to Eden Prairie's Flying Cloud Airport before 6 p.m. when it crashed.
— From news services