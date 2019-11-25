Cadichon, Officer Kevin Tate and attorney Richard Burton were charged last year after an investigation revealed that Burton paid each officer at least $10,000 for the information he used to get a jump on soliciting accident victims as clients.

Tate and Burton have pleaded guilty to similar charges and are awaiting sentencing.

Cadichon was removed from active duty after his arrest. He now faces termination charges before the police board.

