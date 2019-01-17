ILLINOIS

3 officers acquitted in alleged coverup

A judge on Thursday acquitted three Chicago police officers of trying to cover up the 2014 shooting of Laquan McDonald, ruling that the shocking dash-cam video of the black teenager’s death did not necessarily tell the whole story.

In casting off the prosecution’s entire case, Judge Domenica Stephenson seemed to accept many of the same defense arguments that were rejected by jurors, who in October convicted officer Jason Van Dyke of second-degree murder and aggravated battery. He is scheduled to be sentenced Friday.

The judge said the video represented merely one perspective of the confrontation and that there was no indication the officers tried to hide evidence.

“The evidence shows just the opposite,” she said. She singled out how they preserved the graphic video at the heart of the case.

McDonald’s family questioned how the two cases could produce such different decisions. His great uncle Marvin Hunter told reporters that the verdict means “that if you are a police officer, you can lie, cheat and steal.”

The shooting has provoked periodic street protests since 2015, when the video came to light. The acquittals could renew that movement.

Officers Joseph Walsh and Thomas Gaffney and Detective David March were accused of conspiracy, official misconduct and obstruction of justice. All but Gaffney have left the department.

Van Dyke’s trial and that of the three officers hinged on the video, which showed Van Dyke opening fire within seconds of getting out of his police SUV and continuing to shoot the 17-year-old while he was lying on the street. Police were responding to a report of a male who was breaking into trucks and stealing radios on the city’s South Side.

Prosecutors alleged that Gaffney, March and Walsh, who was Van Dyke’s partner, submitted false reports about what happened to try to prevent or shape any criminal investigation of the shooting.

The case cost the police superintendent his job and was widely seen as the reason the county’s top prosecutor was voted out of office a few months later.

— Associated Press

PENNSYLVANIA

GOP congressman announces resignation

Rep. Tom Marino (R-Pa.), who was just elected to a fifth term, announced Thursday that he is resigning from Congress this month to accept a job in the private sector.

“As of January 23, 2019, I am officially stepping down from Congress,” Marino said in a statement. “Having spent over two decades serving the public, I have chosen to take a position in the private sector where I can use both my legal and business experience to create jobs around the nation.”

The former prosecutor was one of the first House Republicans to endorse Donald Trump for president and he was an informal adviser to the candidate. Marino has won handily in his heavily Republican district but faced a new reality as Democrats seized majority control of the House in November.

President Trump nominated Marino to be the nation’s drug czar in 2017, but Marino withdrew from consideration following a Washington Post/“60 Minutes” investigation detailing how the lawmaker helped steer legislation through Congress that weakened the Drug Enforcement Administration’s ability to go after drug distributors, even as opioid-related deaths continue to rise.

— Mike DeBonis

WISCONSIN

Judge strikes down early-voting limits

A federal judge on Thursday struck down early-voting restrictions Wisconsin Republicans adopted in a December lame-duck legislative session, saying the limits mirror restrictions he blocked two years ago.

Republicans voted in December to limit in-person early voting to no more than two weeks before an election. The move came after a difficult midterm election in November in which the overwhelmingly Democratic cities of Madison and Milwaukee held early voting for six weeks — far longer than in smaller and more conservative communities.

The GOP lost every statewide race but retained majorities in the Legislature and quickly convened the lame-duck session to pass bills that Republican Gov. Scott Walker — also defeated in the election — could sign before leaving office.

A coalition of liberal groups with the support of former Democratic U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder asked U.S. District Judge James D. Peterson to strike down the restrictions three days after Walker signed them into law.

Peterson blocked similar two-week early-voting restrictions in 2016. State attorneys have asked the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 7th Circuit to reverse Peterson.

— Associated Press