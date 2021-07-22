Following the party bus shooting, one man was hospitalized in critical condition with a gunshot wound to the chest, police said, while the other men and women who were wounded were in good, fair or serious condition.
No arrests were reported and police didn’t immediately say what may have led to the shooting.
Earlier in the night, a drive-by shooting on the city’s Near West Side left two men dead. The men were standing outside in West Town when someone in a passing SUV fired shots at them. No one was immediately taken into custody.
On Monday, the Chicago Police Department announced a new team of officers, prosecutors and federal agents that will target gun trafficking as part of anti-violence efforts. It followed another bloody weekend that ended with more than 60 people shot, including 10 fatally.